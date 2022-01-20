Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mustafizur make ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year

The tigers placed alongside Paul Stirling and Simi Singh from Ireland, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman from Pakistan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera from Sri Lanka and Rassie van der Dussen and Janneman Malan from South Africa in the team announced by the global cricket body on Thursday.

“Another year, another Shakib Al Hasan masterclass. The veteran all-rounder continued to showcase his class for Bangladesh in the 50-over format in 2021,” the ICC said.

“In nine matches, Shakib managed to score 277 runs at an average of 39.57 with two half-centuries. He also scalped up 17 wickets at an average of 17.52. He was in full flight in his return to international cricket in the series against West Indies at home, where he was adjudged the Player of the Series for his efforts.”

Mushfiqur Rahim, who played 9 matches and scored 407 runs at an average of 58.14 with one century in 2021, has been named the wicketkeeper of the 11-member team.

“Mushfiqur too continued to be a solid contributor to Bangladesh's cause in the year 2021. Typically busy at the crease, Mushfiqur ran hard to accumulate his runs while playing some glorious shots in between,” the cricket body said.

After securing a spot in the ICC T20I Men's Team of the Year, Bangladesh sensation Mustafizur Rahman has been featured in the 50-over format of the game as well.

“The Bangladesh left-arm seamer again ruled the roost in ODI cricket in 2021 with his clever variations and change of pace. Lethal up front and at the death, he scalped 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.55. He also proved tough for the batters to get away as proven by his economy of 5.03,” the ICC said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the team while Ireland opener Paul Stirling, who scored 885 runs including 3 centuries in 2021, was named the opener along with South Africa's Janneman Malan.