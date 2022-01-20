Maxwell hits 154 off 64 balls as Stars post record T20 score
>>Reuters
Published: 20 Jan 2022 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 12:57 AM BdST
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 154 from 64 balls to post the highest invidual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history and lead the Melbourne Stars to a record Twenty20 total on Wednesday.
Maxwell, 33, brought a dead rubber to life by hitting 22 fours and four sixes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Marcus Stoinis chipped in with an unbeaten 75 as the Stars posted a total of 273-2 -- the highest by a T20 franchise team and the third largest of all time in the shortest format of the game.
"It was certainly a lot of fun. It helps you can play with ultimate freedom knowing the season is done for your team so you can pin your ears back and have a real crack," Maxwell said.
"I was glad Stoinis came in and started clearing the ropes. It gave me time to chill out at the other end."
The Stars failed to qualify for the playoffs and Wednesday's game was the final fixture of the regular season.
