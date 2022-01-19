New Zealand's limited-overs series in Australia postponed
Published: 19 Jan 2022 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:57 AM BdST
New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty over when the visitors would be able to return home due to COVID-19 protocols, the cricket boards of both countries said on Wednesday.
The tour, scheduled for Jan. 24-Feb 9, comprised three one-day internationals in Perth, Hobart and Sydney and a solitary Twenty20 match in Canberra.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Cricket Australia (CA) said they were discussing when the fixtures could be played.
"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers," NZC Chief Executive David White said.
"NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand in the hope that might be more achievable for the government.
"Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this."
NZC and CA said discussions were continuing over when the postponed fixtures will be played.
CA said ticket purchasers would be refunded and it will confirm the schedule for the team's T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka next month as soon as possible.
Australia are scheduled to play five T20s against Sri Lanka from Feb 11.
"We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone," CA CEO Nick Hockley said.
- South Africa ponder extra all-rounder for ODI v India
- Bangladesh women rout Malaysia
- Bumrah courts test captain role
- Ashes debacle an opportunity to prioritise Test cricket: Root
- Cummins wins hearts with Khawaja gesture
- Root insists he is right man to lead England
- Australia seal 4-0 Ashes triumph
- Wood takes five as Australia slump to 141-8
- South Africa ponder extra all-rounder for first ODI v India
- Bangladesh women thump Malaysia in Commonwealth Games qualifier
- Bumrah backs ‘driven’ Kohli and courts test captain role
- Ashes debacle an opportunity to prioritise Test cricket: Root
- Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture
- Emotional Root insists he is right man to lead England
Most Read
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh registers 8,407 COVID cases, most in a day in five months
- Dhallywood actress Shimu was strangled, autopsy reveals
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident