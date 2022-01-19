Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help S Africa beat India in first ODI
>>Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:11 PM BdST
Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries and shared a partnership of 204 as hosts South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first one-day international on Wednesday.
The home side elected to bat and posted 296 for four in their 50 overs, with Bavuma’s 110 from 143 balls the anchor to go with an unbeaten 129 not out off 96 from Van der Dussen, who scored his maiden ODI ton.
India started well as opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 79 from 84 balls and former captain Virat Kohli 51 from 63, but when they were dismissed the touring side struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and finished on 265 for eight.
Shardul Thakur provided lone resistance with an unbeaten 50 from 43 balls, but many of the Indian batsmen struggled for fluency on the slow wicket.
Andile Phehlukwayo (2-26) was the pick of the home attack and claimed the key wicket of Rishabh Pant (16), but Tabraiz Shamsi (2-52) and Lungi Ngidi (2-64) also played their part.
South Africa’s innings was shaped by Bavuma, who was patient from the start after the home side were in trouble at 68-3 in the 18th over.
His stunning partnership of 204 from 183 balls with Van der Dussen, who was the aggressor with nine fours and four sixes, laid the platform for their above-par score.
They were particularly impressive in negating the Indian spinners, with seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-48) the pick of the tourists’ attack.
The second match in the series will be played at the same venue on Friday, with the third and final one in Cape Town on Sunday. The results do not count towards the Cricket World Cup Super League.
- Bangladesh women set records in win over Kenya
- NZ’s limited-overs series in Australia postponed
- South Africa ponder extra all-rounder for ODI v India
- Bangladesh women rout Malaysia
- Bumrah courts test captain role
- Ashes debacle an opportunity to prioritise Test cricket: Root
- Cummins wins hearts with Khawaja gesture
- Root insists he is right man to lead England
- Bangladesh women set records for batting partnership, bowling in Commonwealth Games qualifier
- New Zealand's limited-overs series in Australia postponed
- South Africa ponder extra all-rounder for first ODI v India
- Bangladesh women thump Malaysia in Commonwealth Games qualifier
- Bumrah backs ‘driven’ Kohli and courts test captain role
- Ashes debacle an opportunity to prioritise Test cricket: Root
Most Read
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Australia records its deadliest day of COVID; hospitals see a flood of patients