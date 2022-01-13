Ottis Gibson set to quit as Bangladesh bowling coach. He will join PSL side Multan Sultans
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2022 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2022 01:06 PM BdST
Ottis Gibson, the bowling coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, is set to quit his role and join Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League as an assistant and pace bowling coach.
Gibson has decided not to renew his contract as bowling coach, Jalal Yunus, the chairman of cricket operations at the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said on Thursday.
The series against New Zealand will be his last assignment with the Tigers, the 52-year-old former West Indies pacer said when contacted over the phone.
Gibson was previously the head coach of South Africa. Before that he worked as the head coach of the West Indies. He also had stints in England as their bowling coach and played for the West Indies from 1995-1999 in two Tests and 15 ODIs.
He also featured in 177 first-class matches, where he bagged 659 wickets and scored 5,604 runs.
