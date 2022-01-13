Ottis Gibson set to quit as Bangladesh bowling coach. He will join PSL side Multan Sultans

Gibson has decided not to renew his contract as bowling coach, Jalal Yunus, the chairman of cricket operations at the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said on Thursday.

The series against New Zealand will be his last assignment with the Tigers, the 52-year-old former West Indies pacer said when contacted over the phone.

BCB appointed Gibson as the national team's new bowling coach on a two-year contract, replacing South African Charl Langeveldt in 2020. His current stint with Bangladesh will run out on Jan 20.

Gibson was previously the head coach of South Africa. Before that he worked as the head coach of the West Indies. He also had stints in England as their bowling coach and played for the West Indies from 1995-1999 in two Tests and 15 ODIs.

He also featured in 177 first-class matches, where he bagged 659 wickets and scored 5,604 runs.