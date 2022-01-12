West Indies v Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2022 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 11:03 AM BdST
The One Day International series between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston will resume on Thursday, both teams said in a joint statement, after the second match was postponed due to COVID-19 and injuries in the visiting squad.
The second ODI, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Thursday after a total of five positive cases and injuries in the Ireland camp left them depleted and led to the contest being called off.
The third and final match moves from Friday to Sunday, with West Indies leading the series 1-0 after their 24-run victory in the first ODI on Saturday.
The one-off Twenty20 international scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled to avoid disruption to West Indies' travel plans and subsequent fixtures, the statement added.
West Indies will host England in a five-match T20 series from Jan. 22-30 before their white-ball tour of India in February.
