India bowl S Africa out for 210 to take narrow first innings lead
Published: 12 Jan 2022 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 09:10 PM BdST
Jasprit Bumrah took 5-42 as India bowled hosts South Africa out for 210 after tea to claim a narrow 13-run first innings lead on the second day of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands on Wednesday.
All of India’s pace bowlers were excellent with Bumrah leading the way with his movement off the surface and ability to extract bounce on the seaming wicket.
Mohammed Shami (2-39), Umesh Yadav (2-64) and Shardul Thakur (1-37) were also among the wicket-takers.
Keegan Petersen scored a career-best 72 for the home side and stood almost alone before he became the fourth victim for Bumrah, with the next highest score 28 by Temba Bavuma.
The series is level at 1-1 after India won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, before South Africa bounced back to claim the second in Johannesburg by seven wickets.
