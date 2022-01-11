Tigers slump to innings loss despite valiant 102 from Liton Das

Though the Tigers’ batting improved from the shambles of the first innings, led by Liton’s 102 and contributions from captain Mominul Haque (37) and Nurul Hasan (36), they were unable to cope with the Kiwi bowling attack led by Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) on Tuesday.

The defeat ends the Test series tied at 1-1, a disappointing result for the Tigers after their massive upset victory in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

The Kiwis came roaring out of the gates at Christchurch, determined to make up for their poor showing in the first encounter.

Captain Tom Latham led from the front, posting a massive 252, while Devon Conway scored 109 to take the Black Caps to 521-6 before they declared.

Staring down that huge total, Bangladesh’s batting line-up toppled for 126, with only Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) getting to double figures. Kiwi pacers Trent Boult (5-43), Tim Southee (3-28) and Kyle Jamieson (2-32) shared the spoils.

New Zealand then enforced the follow on and wrapped up the game in dominant fashion on the 3rd day.