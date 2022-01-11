Tigers slump to innings loss despite valiant 102 from Liton Das
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2022 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:41 AM BdST
Despite a valiant effort from Liton Das, Bangladesh were unable to stave off a thorough thrashing at the hands of world Test champions New Zealand in Christchurch, losing by an innings and 117 runs.
Though the Tigers’ batting improved from the shambles of the first innings, led by Liton’s 102 and contributions from captain Mominul Haque (37) and Nurul Hasan (36), they were unable to cope with the Kiwi bowling attack led by Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) on Tuesday.
The defeat ends the Test series tied at 1-1, a disappointing result for the Tigers after their massive upset victory in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.
The Kiwis came roaring out of the gates at Christchurch, determined to make up for their poor showing in the first encounter.
Captain Tom Latham led from the front, posting a massive 252, while Devon Conway scored 109 to take the Black Caps to 521-6 before they declared.
Staring down that huge total, Bangladesh’s batting line-up toppled for 126, with only Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) getting to double figures. Kiwi pacers Trent Boult (5-43), Tim Southee (3-28) and Kyle Jamieson (2-32) shared the spoils.
New Zealand then enforced the follow on and wrapped up the game in dominant fashion on the 3rd day.
- Kohli has no concerns over form
- Latham, bowlers put NZ on course for win
- NZ head for massive total against Bangladesh
- Rain stalls Australia's march towards victory
- Khawaja ton puts Austrailia in control
- England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart
- Bangladesh chase history in Taylor's farewell Test
- England make inroads but Australia extend lead in Sydney
- Kohli has no concerns over form heading into third Test
- Tigers topple for 126, trailing New Zealand by 395 runs
- NZ head for massive total vs Bangladesh after Latham's unbeaten 186
- Stokes stand firm as Australia chase victory in fourth Ashes Test
- Rain in Sydney stalls Australia's march towards victory
- Second Khawaja ton leaves England batting to save Test
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
- Officials’ party galls Hong Kong, chafing under COVID (and political) controls