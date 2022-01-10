Tigers topple for 126, trail New Zealand by 395 runs
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:57 AM BdST
New Zealand made short work of Bangladesh’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the Christchurch Test, toppling the Tigers for only 126.
Kiwi pacers Tim Southee (4-28), Trent Boult (3-43) and Kyle Jamieson (3-32) blitzed through the innings in 41.2 overs.
Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) were the only two batsmen to offer any resistance on Monday and the only two to make it to double figures.
The collapse leaves Bangladesh trailing by a daunting 395 runs after the world Test champions mounted 521-6 before declaring.
The Black Caps will now have the option to enforce a follow-on as they attempt to tie up the series after the shocking loss to the Tigers at Mount Maunganui.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to mount a comeback and win the two-match Test series.
