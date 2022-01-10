Tigers topple for 126, trail New Zealand by 395 runs

Kiwi pacers Tim Southee (4-28), Trent Boult (3-43) and Kyle Jamieson (3-32) blitzed through the innings in 41.2 overs.

Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) were the only two batsmen to offer any resistance on Monday and the only two to make it to double figures.

The collapse leaves Bangladesh trailing by a daunting 395 runs after the world Test champions mounted 521-6 before declaring.

The Black Caps will now have the option to enforce a follow-on as they attempt to tie up the series after the shocking loss to the Tigers at Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to mount a comeback and win the two-match Test series.