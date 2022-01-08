Bangladesh chase history in Taylor's farewell Test
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2022 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:45 AM BdST
Bangladesh will be chasing a momentous series victory against New Zealand while their smarting hosts are determined to give Ross Taylor a fitting farewell in Test cricket in the second and final match which starts on Sunday in Christchurch.
Ninth ranked Bangladesh pulled off Test cricket's one of the biggest upsets when they beat world champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the series opener in Mount Maunganui.
A draw will be enough for Mominul Haque's team to become the first Bangladesh side to win a Test series in New Zealand and coach Russell Domingo knows what it could potentially mean for them.
"They will try and do what no other Bangladesh has done before and that is winning a series in New Zealand," the South African told reporters on Saturday.
"They're very driven to try and achieve something really special that can inspire another generation of Bangladeshi cricketers."
