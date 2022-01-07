India skipper Kohli likely to return for third Test: Dravid
>> Mark Gleeson, Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2022 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 02:11 PM BdST
India captain Virat Kohli should be "good to go" for the decisive third Test against South Africa, which starts in Cape Town on Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid said.
Kohli missed his side’s seven-wicket defeat in the second Test at the Wanderers after pulling up with a back spasm but has been back in the nets and resumed training, Dravid added. “I think he should be fine. He's had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he's had the opportunity to test it a little bit,” said Dravid as India, who won the first Test in Pretoria by 113 runs, prepared to fly out of Johannesburg.
“Hopefully, with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. From everything that I'm hearing, he is really improving and should be OK to play."
India were captained by KL Rahul in Kohli’s absence with Hanuma Vihari coming into his place in the batting line-up.
India might have to make a change to their bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj to be assessed after struggling throughout the second Test with a hamstring niggle.
- Kohli likely to return for third Test: Dravid
- Broad strikes twice but Aussies ride Khawaja century
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win v NZ
- S Africa win second Test against India
- Proteas chase 240 to win
- Bangladesh stun NZ to create history
- Mominul hails ‘unbelievable’ win over NZ
- Relentless Ebadot topples Kiwis
- India skipper Kohli likely to return for third Test: Dravid
- Broad strikes twice but Australia ride Khawaja century
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ
- South Africa chase 240 to win second Test against India
- Mominul hails Bangladesh's 'unbelievable' win over NZ
- Relentless Ebadot topples New Zealand, delivering historic win for Tigers
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140
- Wife accuses disgraced politician Murad Hassan of physically, mentally abusing her
- 'Airport Restaurant' fined Tk 100,000 amid reports of illness among migrants
- Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh reports 10 more omicron cases
- Woman killed, husband ‘abducted’ in Bandarban attack
- Thai Airways resumes flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route
- Bangladesh plans to make vaccine certificates mandatory for entry to restaurants, malls, launches and trains
- Pakistan confirms appointment of first female Supreme Court judge