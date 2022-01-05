Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ

A rip-roaring 6-46 by Ebadot Hossain blitzed New Zealand’s batting in the second innings as the Tigers needed just 40 to triumph in Mount Maunganui.

After a couple of stutters, skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim took their team across the finishing line.

The records broken by Bangladesh on Wednesday include:

First win against New Zealand in New Zealand (in any format)

First Test win over New Zealand (16th attempt)

First Test win over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home

6th win away from in 61 Tests

Ended New Zealand's eight-series winning run on home soil (2017-present)

Ended New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests

Mominul’s men bagged 12 points with the win and climbed to fifth in the 2021-23 edition of the points table, registering a 33.33 percent win ratio in three matches after the Pakistan series at home.

Bangladesh’s boisterous display was met with praise on social media. Here are some of them:

Any talk of @BLACKCAPS taking this test match lightly is rubbish. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. Congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff on making history. Really looking forward to the second test. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 5, 2022

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff. — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022

Winning in New Zealnd is tough for any touring side. Well done on this mountainous achievement at the mount maunganui! Congratulations @BCBtigers — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2022

What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hKWGp0HUnM — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) January 5, 2022

Little late, but I love firsts. @BCBtigers were brilliant in their fist every test victory over the @BLACKCAPS in New Zealand.

Interrupted preparations even add to the exceptional performance. #NZvBAN — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 5, 2022

What a moment for @BCBtigers great achievement #NZvsBan brilliant game of test cricket — dinesh chandimal (@chandi_17) January 5, 2022

Great win for @BCBtigers really impressive — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 5, 2022

Bangladesh are now in with the huge opportunity to seal a historic series victory at Hagley Oval.