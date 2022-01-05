Home > Cricket

Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jan 2022 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 10:21 PM BdST

The cricket fraternity has joined in on waxing lyrical about Bangladesh’s emphatic 8-wicket win over reigning World Test champions New Zealand that smashed records in the process.

A rip-roaring 6-46 by Ebadot Hossain blitzed New Zealand’s batting in the second innings as the Tigers needed just 40 to triumph in Mount Maunganui.

After a couple of stutters, skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim took their team across the finishing line.

The records broken by Bangladesh on Wednesday include:

First win against New Zealand in New Zealand (in any format)

First Test win over New Zealand (16th attempt)

First Test win over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home

6th win away from in 61 Tests

Ended New Zealand's eight-series winning run on home soil (2017-present)

Ended New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests

Mominul’s men bagged 12 points with the win and climbed to fifth in the 2021-23 edition of the points table, registering a 33.33 percent win ratio in three matches after the Pakistan series at home.

Bangladesh’s boisterous display was met with praise on social media. Here are some of them:

 

Bangladesh are now in with the huge opportunity to seal a historic series victory at Hagley Oval.

