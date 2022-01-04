South Africa lead India by 27 runs after first innings
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 08:38 PM BdST
India seamer Shardul Thakur took seven wickets but South Africa managed a slender lead of 27 runs before being bowled out for 229 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at the Wanderers on Tuesday.
Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51) scored half centuries in the home team’s reply to India’s 202 after the tourists had won the toss on Monday and elected to bat.
Thakur, 30, posted career best figures of 7-61 -- the best return by an Indian bowler in a Test against South Africa -- and single-handedly removed the home top order after South Africa resumed on 35-1 overnight.
Thakur also took the last two wickets after the South Africa tail wagged, delivering potentially precious runs as the Wanderers wicket is expected to increasingly favour the seamers as the Test progresses.
