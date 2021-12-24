Former India spinner Harbhajan calls time on career
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Dec 2021 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2021 06:41 PM BdST
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, bringing down the curtain on a 23-year career in the sport.
The feisty 41-year-old made his international debut in 1998 and played 103 Tests, 236 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals, taking 711 wickets across the three formats and winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20I World Cup.
He last played for India in a T20I in 2016, but has continued to play in the Indian Premier League, turning out for the Kolkata Knight Riders in three matches in the 2021 season.
"There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead," Harbhajan said in a video message [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xn0oAeJ7v8] posted on YouTube.
"I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you. Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket."
- NZ drop Ajaz for Bangladesh Test series
- Labuschagne claims No. 1 batting spot
- Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition
- Ponting slams Root comments on England bowlers
- Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance: Smith
- Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
- SA to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
- NZ to tour Pakistan twice next season
- New Zealand drop history man Ajaz for Bangladesh Test series
- Australia run-machine Labuschagne claims No. 1 batting spot
- Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
- 'Why are you captain?' Ponting slams Root comments on England bowlers
- Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance, says Australia's Smith
- Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- Death toll from Jhalakathi launch fire climbs to 37
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- Four suspects named in case over rape of tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- A man jumped into river from a burning vessel with his wife. Both survived
- Vaccines, pills and data offer some Christmas cheer in face of omicron advance
- Bangladesh seizes cigarettes imported in apple boxes from UAE to dodge Tk 53m duty