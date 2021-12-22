Australia run-machine Labuschagne claims No. 1 batting spot
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2021 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 08:05 PM BdST
Australia run-machine Marnus Labuschagne has displaced England captain Joe Root to claim the world's number one Test batter spot following a run of big scores in the ongoing Ashes series at home, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.
South Africa-born Labuschagne scored his sixth Test century and followed it up with a 51 in the second Test in Adelaide to help Australia take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against their arch-rivals.
Root managed to score a half-century in each of the first two tests and dropped to second in the list of test batters.
Having narrowly lost out to New Zealand for a spot in this year's inaugural World Test Championship final, Labuschagne said Australia's eyes are not trained on just winning the Ashes.
"Regardless of if we win the next one, our goal is to win every single test match this summer," he told reporters. "For us, that is what the test championship has brought in.
"Not just about winning this series, you're playing for something bigger than that as well."
Labuschagne's first four Tests for Australia came when the side were without banned duo of David Warner and Steve Smith.
After making his debut three years back against Pakistan, Labuschagne lost his place in the side and only returned as a concussion substitute for Smith in the 2019 Ashes series in England.
The 27-year-old, who started the ongoing series ranked fourth, scored 74 in the hosts' opening win in Brisbane and his average of 62.14 is second only to Don Bradman's legendary mark of 99.94 among those who have batted in 20 innings or more.
In the rankings for Twenty20 international batters, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaimed the top spot in the list after just one week of losing it.
Babar is currently tied at the top of the rankings with England's Dawid Malan.
- Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition
- Ponting slams Root comments on England bowlers
- Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance: Smith
- Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
- SA to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
- NZ to tour Pakistan twice next season
- England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide Test
- Australia sniff victory
- Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
- 'Why are you captain?' Ponting slams Root comments on England bowlers
- Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance, says Australia's Smith
- Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
- South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
- New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season
Most Read
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Biman to resume Manchester flights again after 21-month COVID suspension
- Dubai princess wins 554 million pounds from sheikh in UK settlement
- Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 352, one dead in a day
- Europe braces for omicron 'storm' as Biden calls up military medics
- Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network
- Hasina leaves for six-day trip to the Maldives
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls