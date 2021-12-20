South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2021 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 03:24 PM BdST
Cricket South Africa, or CSA, said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher following allegations of racist conduct in an ombudsman's report.
The pair were among a number of CSA employees implicated in "tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman into alleged discrimination within the sport's national governing organisation in the past.
A number of players of colour came forward to say they had been treated unfairly, with former spinner Paul Adams saying he had been called a "brown shit" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, including by former wicket-keeper Boucher.
Boucher has since apologised.
The ombudsman report, submitted to CSA earlier this month, also criticised Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers for selection decisions made during their time at the helm of the side, which it said were prejudicial towards Black players.
Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.
"The Board has decided to institute formal inquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the report," CSA said on Monday, adding that the process will take place after India's current test and One-Day International tour of the country.
"The Board has done so mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness," it added.
"The formal inquiries will be conducted by independent legal professionals. Further details with regards to the inquiries will be announced in due course. Smith and Boucher remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the India tour."
- NZ to tour Pakistan twice next season
- England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide Test
- Australia sniff victory
- Rahul appointed vice-captain for S Africa Tests
- Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes Test
- WI call off Pakistan series after COVID cases in squad
- Warner, Labuschagne thwart England
- Australia win toss, bat first in 2nd Ashes test
- South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
- New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season
- England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide Test
- Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
- India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa Tests
- Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes Test v England
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
- Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts
- Bangladesh to pass law to secure international accreditation for medical degrees
- Nurse Runu Veronica Costa becomes first to receive COVID booster as Bangladesh launches programme
- Comply with chain of command, Hasina tells BGB
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of
- Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in upcoming Bangladeshi film
- BBC investigation reveals mass killings of civilians in Myanmar
- As COVID surges, experts say US booster effort is far behind