Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2021 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 04:41 PM BdST
Australia beat England by 275 runs in the day-night second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Chasing a daunting victory target of 468, England were all out for 192 in the final session of the pink-ball contest.
Chris Woakes' 44 was the highest individual score in England's abject second innings batting display, while Jos Buttler resisted for a while with a dogged 26 off 207 balls.
"They showed some great resilience today," Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith said of their opponents.
"Jos played a really good innings, he faced over 200 balls.
"We were trying to stay as calm as we could out in the middle and just thought, a couple of good balls and a couple of wickets and we'll keep going."
Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5-42.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged man-of-the-match for his 103, the only century hit by a player from either side in the match.
Australia were without regular captain Pat Cummins, who missed out for being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, and injured paceman Josh Hazlewood.
"We made mistakes throughout the game that we made last week, whether it be no-balls, missed chances," England captain Joe Root said.
"We just have to be better. We have to learn those lessons very quickly over the next week."
The third Test begins in Melbourne on Sunday.
Caption: Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2021 Players walk off the pitch after the match. Reuters
