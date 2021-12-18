India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa Tests

The 29-year-old is returning to the Test side after missing the series win against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a statement.

Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first Test at Centurion from Dec. 26.