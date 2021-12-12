Windies' Chase, Cottrell and Mayers out of Pakistan tour due to COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2021 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:35 AM BdST
West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers will miss the upcoming series in Pakistan after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.
The trio along with a non-coaching member of the team management had returned positive tests in Karachi and would isolate for 10 days, Cricket West Indies, CWI said, adding that all four were fully vaccinated and did not show major symptoms.
"Our arrival testing protocols in Pakistan have confirmed four COVID-19 positives," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said in a statement.
"These were confirmed whilst the players and staff were still in room isolation so... we are confident that the tour can continue as everyone else returned negative PCRs prior to their arrival into Pakistan and two negative PCRs since they have been in Karachi."
West Indies will play three T20s and three 50-over matches in Pakistan starting on Monday in the first visit by an international side since England and New Zealand pulled out of scheduled tours this year for security reasons.
The team will also be without white-ball captain Kieron Pollard for the series after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Twenty20 World Cup.
- Power failure halts global Ashes coverage
- England fined for slow over rate in Ashes Test
- Australia thumps England in first Ashes Test
- India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
- England grind after Australia's big head-start
- Australia chief backs Paine to make return
- Head puts Australia in control
- Ashes equipment fail sparks no-ball controversy
- Windies' Chase, Cottrell and Mayers out of Pakistan tour due to COVID-19
- Power failure at Gabba halts global Ashes coverage
- England fined 100% of match fees for slow over rate in Ashes defeat
- Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to thumping Ashes win over England
- Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
- England grind after Australia's big head-start
Most Read
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant
- Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year
- Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor 'under control'
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’