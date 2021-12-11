Power failure at Gabba halts global Ashes coverage
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 08:35 PM BdST
A power failure at the Gabba stadium halted global broadcast coverage of the Ashes series between England and Australia early on day four of the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday.
"There has been a power issue affecting the broadcast compound at the Gabba, resulting in the world feed going down and all resulting technology not working," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.
"The issue is being worked on with the aim to get everything working as soon as possible."
Coverage resumed after an interruption of about half an hour.
A CA spokesman also confirmed all DRS technology was unavailable, leaving the game to the on-field umpires during the outage, when the stadium's big screens were also down.
"I just want to apologise to all the fans out there," CA's chief executive, Nick Hockley, told ABC Sport.
"I just want to say thank you to everyone working extremely hard to get that back up and running as quickly as possible and again, I can only say sorry to all the fans."
A litany of technical issues have plagued the opening match of cricket's most enduring rivalry.
Broadcasters reported on Thursday that the equipment used by the third umpire to check the front foot for no balls had broken down.
The RTS 'Snicko' technology, which gauges noise from batting nicks to help the third umpire judge catch decisions, has also been unavailable for the Test due to COVID-19 "border restrictions", CA said.
- Power failure halts global Ashes coverage
- England fined for slow over rate in Ashes Test
- Australia thumps England in first Ashes Test
- India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
- England grind after Australia's big head-start
- Australia chief backs Paine to make return
- Head puts Australia in control
- Ashes equipment fail sparks no-ball controversy
- Power failure at Gabba halts global Ashes coverage
- England fined 100% of match fees for slow over rate in Ashes defeat
- Milestone man Lyon spins Australia to thumping Ashes win over England
- Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
- England grind after Australia's big head-start
- Australia chief backs Paine to make Test return
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor 'under control'
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot