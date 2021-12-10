Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2021 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 02:16 PM BdST
Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the 20-overs captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper as selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains, India board (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly said.
Opener Rohit Sharma took over as one-day captain on Wednesday, a month after succeeding Kohli as T20 skipper following their disappointing World Cup campaign.
The board, which rarely explains even routine decisions, did not even mention Kohli by name in conveying the leadership change in a single sentence at the bottom of a press release announcing the test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.
"The board and selectors had asked Virat to rethink his decision to quit T20 captaincy. He had declined the suggestion at the time," former captain Ganguly told Friday's Times of India newspaper.
"The selectors were uncomfortable with the idea of having two captains for white-ball cricket."
India reached the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 under Kohli but exited from the group stage at this year's Twenty20 World Cup.
While happy to play under Rohit in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year, Kohli, who remains the test captain, was keen to lead India in the 50-overs showpiece on home soil in 2023.
"He has done well even as an ODI captain. But it was not going to be easy to have two captains in white-ball cricket with two World Cups in two years," Ganguly said.
"The selectors felt the team needed one vision and varied styles of captaincy could disrupt the planning."
Ganguly said he and chief selector Chetan Sharma spoke to Kohli before making the change.
"We explained the vision to him. He understood the situation and it was only then that Rohit was named the captain of the ODI team."
- India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
- England grind after Australia's big head-start
- Australia chief backs Paine to make return
- Head puts Australia in control
- Ashes equipment fail sparks no-ball controversy
- Tigers slump to innings defeat in 2nd Test
- Rohit named India's white-ball skipper
- Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open
- Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly
- England grind after Australia's big head-start
- Australia chief backs Paine to make Test return
- Head puts Australia in control as wounded England slump
- Ashes equipment malfunction sparks Stokes no-ball controversy
- Pakistan romp to innings victory against Bangladesh to sweep series 2-0
Most Read
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Hasina seeks blessings for daughter Saima on birthday
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- HC commutes BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid’s jail sentence in tax evasion case
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death
- Where the despairing log on, and learn ways to die