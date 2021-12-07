England omit Bairstow, rest Anderson for Ashes opener
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Dec 2021 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 06:34 PM BdST
England have omitted Jonny Bairstow from their 12-man squad for the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Wednesday and opted to keep seasoned paceman James Anderson in reserve for the second pink ball Test in Adelaide.
Mark Wood was named with fellow quicks Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson but may end up making way for spinner Jack Leach depending on the Gabba wicket.
If Wood is preferred, Joe Root-captained England could go in with five seam-bowling options, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes included as all-rounders.
Anderson is fit but is being rested for the match in Adelaide, the team said.
"(It's) just a precautionary measure with an incredibly long series ahead," wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said.
England clarified that Anderson had no injury concerns after media reported he had been ruled out of the Gabba Test due to a calf strain.
With Buttler confirmed as wicketkeeper, middle order batsman Ollie Pope is set to be the beneficiary of Bairstow's omission and will have a chance to build upon his 81 in the fourth test against India at The Oval.
Buttler said Stokes, who missed the last Ashes in Australia in 2017/18, would be ready for a normal bowling workload after a long lay-off and a finger injury.
"Ben is fit to play. He's been performing very nicely in the nets," Buttler told reporters.
"It's a massive plus for us as a side."
Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are set to continue their opening partnership after combining for the last two tests of the home series against India.
England, who have not won at the Gabba since the 1986/87 series, are bidding to win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since claiming a 3-1 victory in the 2010/11 edition.
England squad: Joe Root (capt), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
- 4th day of Mirpur Test resumes after rain delay
- Shakib opts out of New Zealand tour
- India beat NZ by 372 runs to win Test series
- Downpour halts play in Mirpur Test
- Ashwin puts India on course for series win against NZ
- Rain dominates Day 2
- Patel spurred to 10-wicket haul by Jurgensen's video
- World's oldest Test player dies
- England omit Bairstow, rest Anderson for Ashes opener
- Bangladesh-Pakistan Test resumes after rain delays start of 4th day
- Shakib out of New Zealand Tests after BCB grants leave
- India spinners wreak havoc as hosts bag series win over New Zealand
- Downpour halts play on Day 3 of Bangladesh-Pakistan Test
- Ashwin puts India on course for series win over New Zealand
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- HC orders purge of Murad’s ‘ugly and derogatory’ remarks from social media
- Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus