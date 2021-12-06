Downpour halts play on Day 3 of Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

The game was scheduled to start at 10:30 am but the rain has shown no signs of stopping. There is little possibility of the match resuming in the first session.

None of the teams have taken the field yet. Match referee Neeyamur Rashid has advised everyone to stay in their hotel rooms. It may rain all day on Monday, according to the weather forecast.

Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss. Only 57 overs of play were possible on the first day while 6.2 overs were bowled on the second day before rain stopped play. Pakistan has so far managed to score 188 runs after losing two wickets.

Skipper Babar Azam scored 71 while Azhar Ali scored 52 runs. Bowlers Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed have taken one wicket each.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and concentrated into Cyclone Jawad, which has since diminished into a low. The low is likely to bring rain to many parts of Bangladesh, meteorologists say.