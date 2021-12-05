World's oldest Test player Ash dies at 110
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2021 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2021 12:28 AM BdST
England's Eileen Ash, the world's oldest Test player described as a 'pioneer' of the sport, has died aged 110, the country's cricket board (ECB) has said.
Right-arm seamer Ash played seven Tests for England after making her debut against Australia in 1937. She retired in 1949 but she also played golf until the age of 98 and even practiced yoga at the age of 105.
The ECB described her as "a remarkable woman who led an extraordinary life". Her portrait was unveiled at Lord's in 2019 and she had a life-long honorary membership with the Marylebone Cricket Club.
"Ash – who was the oldest-ever Test cricketer at the time of her death – was a natural high-achiever, on and off the pitch," the ECB statement read.
During her England career, Ash was also seconded to MI6 - Britain's foreign intelligence service - during the second World War.
"Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today," Clare Connor, ECB managing director of women's cricket, said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen's family as they come to terms with losing such a wonderful woman and the end of an astonishing life."
- India in command despite NZ spinner Ajaz's rare feat
- Babar, Azhar lead Pakistan’s charge
- NZ spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India
- Kohli declares Saha fit for second Test
- Kohli returns as India ponder combination against NZ
- Dhoni stays with Chennai in IPL
- COVID protocols win SA captain Bavuma's confidence
- Abid leads Pakistan to big win in Chattogram
- India in command despite New Zealand spinner Ajaz's rare feat
- Babar, Azhar lay solid base for Pakistan on a truncated opening day in Dhaka
- New Zealand spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India
- India captain Kohli declares wicketkeeper Saha fit for second Test
- Captain Kohli returns as India ponder combination against New Zealand
- South Africa captain Bavuma confident in board's COVID protocols
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- University student dies after lorry rams motorcycle in Dhaka amid road safety protests
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- New Zealand spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India