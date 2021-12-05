Babar, Azhar reach fifties on rain-shortened second day in Dhaka
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2021 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2021 07:54 PM BdST
Incessant downpour allowed only 38 balls to be bowled on the second day of the Dhaka Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Skipper Babar Azam (71) and Azhar Ali (52) stretched their third-wicket stand to 118 as Pakistan reached 188 for two at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
After a delayed start to the day, Babar flicked a boundary in the first delivery of the day off Khaled Ahmed strayed down the leg-side before the pair surged to their century stand.
As intermittent rain disrupted the game and forced early lunch, Azhar reached his 34th Test half-century off 126 deliveries before rain swept in and halted play.
The day only saw half an hour of play with rain still in the forecast for day three and four of the game.
