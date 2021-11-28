Afridi rattles Tigers after Taijul's seven-for to leave Test in balance
Syed Mahmud Onindo, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2021 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 08:54 PM BdST
Taijul Islam put up a superb show of spin bowling to haul Bangladesh back into the Test earlier in the third day in Chattogram, but Shaheen Shah Afridi then ran through the hosts' top order as Pakistan shared the spoils in the third session.
Taijul’s foray allowed Pakistan to add 141 to their overnight score of 145, losing all 10 of their wickets for 286 in their first innings as the southpaw returned 7 for 116 and earned the Tigers a 44-run lead at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.
Afridi (3-6) then retaliated and made the contest even, becoming the highest Test wicket-taker of the year with 42 wickets in the process, as Bangladesh slumped to 39 for four at stumps with an overall lead of 83 in their second innings.
After struggling through two wicketless sessions the previous day, it was Pakistan’s turn to suffer through a morning session as Taijul blitzed the top order by trapping the first three in front.
It took Taijul five balls to make a breakthrough when he rectified a missed opportunity from Day 2 by skidding one through onto the pad of Abdullah Shafique (52) before taking out Azhar Ali first ball to make it two in two.
With his spin partner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-68) making short work of uncomfortable-looking skipper Babar Azam (10), Taijul sent Fawad Alam (8) packing with a ripper.
Seamer Ebadot Hossain (2-47) ended the efforts of an unconvincing Mohammad Rizwan (5).
Opener Abid Ali, who had earlier turned his overnight 91 into three-digits with a flick through midwicket, missed another flick off Taijul and got hit in front to depart after racking up 133 runs of Pakistan’s then total of 217.
Hasan Ali (12) perished after smashing a boundary and a six, putting Pakistan in risk of giving Bangladesh a big lead. But Faheem Ashraf (38) reduced the deficit.
Bangladesh, however, kept chipping away and Taijul picked out Ashraf to wrap up the innings and give Bangladesh a whole session to bat.
Pakistan, however, roared back by putting up an aggressive show of fast bowling and ensured the match remained evenly poised.
The 21-year-old Afridi trapped Shadman Islam (1) in front for his first wicket before earning Nazmul Hossain Shanto’s scalp for a duck in his next over. Mominul Huq walked back skying Hasan Ali in the following over, registering another duck.
Afridi then went for bouncers and Saif Hassan (18) fended one of them off straight back to the bowler. Bangladesh opted to send in nightwatchman Yasir Ali (8) who will resume the fourth day with Mushfiqur Rahim (12).
- Afridi rocks Tigers to leave Test in balance
- 6 Sri Lanka women players test positive for COVID
- Pakistan dominate Day 2
- Bangladesh women reach first ODI World Cup
- Omicron: Women's WC qualifiers cancelled
- ECB unveils action plan to tackle racism
- Liton, Mushfiqur make Tigers’ day
- Debutant Iyer shines for India against NZ
- Six Sri Lanka women players test positive for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Pakistan in driver’s seat after Hasan five-for, Abid-Shafique century stand on Day 2
- Women's WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- ECB unveils action plan to tackle racism following Rafiq allegations
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Court defers verdict in murder of BUET student Abrar to Dec 8
- UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases
- COVID infections are sporadic and low in Bangladesh. The question is for how long
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale
- As Omicron variant circles the globe, African nations are blamed and banned
- How Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, got its name