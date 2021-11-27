Women's WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Nov 2021 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 07:29 PM BdST
The women's cricket World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe has been abandoned after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa that prompted travel curbs, the sport's governing body (ICC) said on Saturday.
The detection of the new coronavirus variant called Omicron in South Africa forced a number of countries to tighten border controls and impose curbs on travel from several southern African countries, including Zimbabwe.
The ICC took the decision after Saturday's game between the West Indies and Sri Lanka was called off when a member of the Sri Lankan support staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event," Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, said in a statement.
"But with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice, there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home.
"We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn't feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible."
Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will progress to next year's World Cup in New Zealand by virtue of their rankings, the ICC said. They will join hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, England and South Africa.
"We are disappointed for all the players and teams who are in Zimbabwe at the moment, but from a health and safety perspective this is the correct decision," said Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.
South African sport began to shut down on Friday as the travel bans forced rugby teams and golfers to scramble to try to leave the country.
- Pakistan dominate Day 2
- Bangladesh women reach first ODI World Cup
- Omicron: Women's WC qualifiers cancelled
- ECB unveils action plan to tackle racism
- Liton, Mushfiqur make Tigers’ day
- Debutant Iyer shines for India against NZ
- Mahmudullah retires from Test cricket
- NZ excited for India spin challenge: Williamson
- Pakistan in driver’s seat after Hasan five-for, Abid-Shafique century stand on Day 2
- Women's WC qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- ECB unveils action plan to tackle racism following Rafiq allegations
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
- Debutant Iyer, recalled Gill shine for India against NZ
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
- Bangladesh moves to bar travel from S Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant: Maleque
- President exempts ex-Kurigram DC Sultana from punishment over jailing of reporter
- Coffee or chai? At 2 Kolkata cafes, ‘adda’ is what’s really on the menu
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- Infant ‘thrown into the street’ in Wari dies
- WHO says new variant in South Africa is ‘of concern’ as countries impose travel restrictions
- Pandemic burned a hole in students' pockets. A bus fare hike creates the perfect storm