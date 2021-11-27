Pakistan in driver’s seat after Hasan five-for, Abid-Shafique century stand on Day 2
Syed Mahmud Onindo, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2021 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 09:01 PM BdST
Pakistan openers Abid Ali (93) and Abdullah Shafique (52) paired in an unbroken century stand after Hasan Ali grabbed a five-wicket haul as the visitors cut down Bangladesh’s 330-run first innings total by 145 runs without losing any wicket on the second day of Chattogram Test.
Hasan (5-51) began the day with centurion Liton Das’s scalp and ended with his fifth five-for of the year - sixth overall - before Abid and debutant Shafique turned Bangladesh’s bowling efforts into a toothless one at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.
Bangladesh badly felt the absence of Shakib Al Hasan’s experience and Taskin Ahmed’s incisive pace as the Abid-Shafique pair cropped up 79 in the second session with the bowlers creating little to make a dent.
Shafique played second fiddle to Abid’s keen scoring propensity, reaching his half-century off 153 balls while his partners breezed to his off 84 balls. Abid laced his knock with nine boundaries and two sixes while Shafique cracked two fours and two maximums.
Taijul Islam came closest to a breakthrough when he struck Shafique in front in the 13th over of the innings, turned down with the impression that the bat got in the way. Opting against a review, Bangladesh missed out on an opportunity as replays showed the ball hitting the pad first.
Morning sessions appeared unforgiving for Bangladesh for a second successive day as Bangladesh lost all six of their wickets in the span of an hour and 46 minutes, adding 76 to their first day’s score.
Hasan blemished Bangladesh’s promising first-day show by snaring Liton (114) leg-before with one that glided in after several deliveries that swung out. Yasir Ali (4) was then done in by another one that sharply moved in.
Mushfiqur Rahim (91), weighed down after losing his partner, was caught behind off Faheem Ashraf (2-54) on a half-hearted leave.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38) then put up resistance but Hasan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-70) snuffed out the rest of the tail leaving Miraz without a partner at the other end.
