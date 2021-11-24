Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test cricket
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 09:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh all-rounder Md Mahmudullah has called time on his 12-year career in Test cricket, ending months of speculation about his future in the longest format.
“Alhamdulillah, it has been a wonderful journey in Test cricket. I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches & BCB for their support,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
The 35-year old played his 50th and last Test at the Harare Sports Club in July, guiding Bangladesh to a 220-run win over Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 150, his fifth hundred in Tests.
Speculation abounded after his teammates gave him a “guard of honour” after the Harare Test, with reports indicating that he had unofficially told them about his decision to retire. But cricketers and officials were mum about it.
He recently drew flak for criticising fans amid Bangladesh’s poor performance in the T20 format.
The right-hander was adjudged the player of the match in both his debut and final Tests. In all, Mahmudullah scored 2,914 runs at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets in Tests.
He has also captained Bangladesh in six Test matches.
“Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career,” Mahmudullah said in a statement, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board.
“I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories.
“Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket.”
- Mahmudullah retires from Test cricket
- NZ excited for India spin challenge: Williamson
- KL Rahul ruled out of NZ Tests
- Sharmin fires Bangladesh Women to win over US
- New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
- Tamim ruled out of New Zealand tour
- Pakistan whitewash Tigers in last-over thriller
- India sweep series against NZ to kick off Dravid era
- Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test cricket
- New Zealand excited for India spin challenge, says Williamson
- India opener Rahul ruled out of New Zealand Tests with thigh strain
- Sharmin Akhter scores first ODI century for Bangladesh Women’s cricket team
- New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
- Bangladesh's Tamim ruled out of New Zealand tour
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda