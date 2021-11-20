Bangladesh post 108 against Pakistan in second T20
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2021 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2021 04:26 PM BdST
Pakistan bowlers have again put up a fine show to restrict Bangladesh to a below par 108 for seven in the second Twenty 20 of the series.
Opting to bat first, Bangladesh once again gave away early wickets cheaply as Pakistan seamers kept the batsmen under pressure with some accurate bowling from the outset at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.
Speedster Shaheen Afridi (2-15) struck in his first over earning the scalp of Saif Hassan - trapped in the front first ball, before Mohammad Naim (2) fell edging to first slip for a sharp catch in the next over.
After scoring a run-a-ball in the powerplay, Bangladesh’s third-wicket resistance cropped up 46 runs with topscorer Najmul Hossain Shanto (40), Afif Hossain (20) and Mahmudullah (12) steadying the ship.
However, Haris Rauf (1-13) and Shadab Khan (2-22) took Shanto and Afif in the space of four balls, before the skipper perished for 12 as Bangladesh sank to 82 for five in the 14th over.
The runs dried up and pressure mounted as Nurul Hasan (11) and Mahedi Hasan (3) failed to break free. Mohammad Nawaz (1-25) and Shadab dragged the hosts further down sending the pair back to the hutch with Bangladesh teetering on 102 for seven in the penultimate over.
In a bid to level the three-game series after Pakistan’s steely win in the first gae, Bangladesh cracked just eight boundaries and a six in their 20 overs while 63 dot balls in the innings turned the screws on the batsmen.
- Tigers restricted to 108
- Tigers slip to loss against Pakistan in T20 opener
- AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket
- Finch wants to lead Australia's T20 defence on home soil
- India hold nerve to edge out NZ in first T20
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back: state minister
- US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup
- ICC moves to work out Afghan cricket’s future
- Bangladesh post 108 against Pakistan in second T20
- South Africa's AB de Villiers announces retirement from all cricket
- Tigers wobble as Pakistan seamers make early inroads in T20 opener
- Finch wants to lead Australia's T20 title defence on home soil
- India hold nerve to edge out New Zealand in first T20
- US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup as ICC maps out white-ball schedule
Most Read
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore
- Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe
- Hasina says Zia, Ershad and Khaleda’s ‘links’ to Aug 15 carnage are ‘proved’