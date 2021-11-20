Bangladesh post 108 against Pakistan in second T20

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh once again gave away early wickets cheaply as Pakistan seamers kept the batsmen under pressure with some accurate bowling from the outset at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Speedster Shaheen Afridi (2-15) struck in his first over earning the scalp of Saif Hassan - trapped in the front first ball, before Mohammad Naim (2) fell edging to first slip for a sharp catch in the next over.

After scoring a run-a-ball in the powerplay, Bangladesh’s third-wicket resistance cropped up 46 runs with topscorer Najmul Hossain Shanto (40), Afif Hossain (20) and Mahmudullah (12) steadying the ship.

However, Haris Rauf (1-13) and Shadab Khan (2-22) took Shanto and Afif in the space of four balls, before the skipper perished for 12 as Bangladesh sank to 82 for five in the 14th over.

The runs dried up and pressure mounted as Nurul Hasan (11) and Mahedi Hasan (3) failed to break free. Mohammad Nawaz (1-25) and Shadab dragged the hosts further down sending the pair back to the hutch with Bangladesh teetering on 102 for seven in the penultimate over.

In a bid to level the three-game series after Pakistan’s steely win in the first gae, Bangladesh cracked just eight boundaries and a six in their 20 overs while 63 dot balls in the innings turned the screws on the batsmen.