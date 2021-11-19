Tigers wobble as Pakistan seamers make early inroads in T20 opener

Seamer Hasan Ali found the edge of Mohammad Naim's bat in the first over before debutant Saif Hassan, who was drafted into the side to offer stability to the top order, fell to Mohammad Wasim in the next over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was next to depart as he scooped up an easy return catch to Wasim, leaving the hosts reeling at 15 for 3 in the fifth over.

Afif Hossain and skipper Mahmudullah are looking steady the ship after the early setbacks.

Earlier, the Tigers won the toss and opted to bat first as fans returned to a half capacity Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium after almost 20 months.

Left-hander Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam were named in the side with senior players such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Soumya Sarker being left out.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mahmudullah (capt), 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Shoriful Islam, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Aminul Islam, 10 Mahedi Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Wasim Jr