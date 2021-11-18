Finch wants to lead Australia's T20 title defence on home soil
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Nov 2021 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2021 07:21 PM BdST
Aaron Finch has stepped down from the captaincy of Big Bash League (BBL) side the Melbourne Renegades but is determined to lead Australia's T20 World Cup title defence on home soil next year.
Finch's Australia claimed their first global T20 title with victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday and have less than a year to prepare for the next tournament which starts in Oct 2022.
Finch, who turned 35 on Wednesday, has had knee problems after surgery in recent months but said he would hold onto the captaincy if fit.
"If I can get there, absolutely," the short-format skipper told reporters on Thursday.
"I probably need a little bit of extra time to get my knee right now.
"I pushed the rehab really hard and probably paid the price for it a little bit throughout the tournament."
The Renegades confirmed Finch had stepped down from the captaincy on Thursday, with Nic Maddinson to take over for the upcoming BBL season.
Australia's World Cup win eased the pressure on head coach Justin Langer following reports of disharmony in the dressing room on recent tours.
Finch said Langer had received "confronting" feedback from players about his coaching style and taken their advice on board.
"You have some really honest conversations which aren't always the easiest ones to have," Finch said.
"But he took that all on board and probably handed the reins over a little bit more to the playing group and his assistant coaches in their various areas."
Spinner Adam Zampa said players would focus on keeping the victorious squad together for the title defence.
"It is always bloody tough playing international cricket, but with a bit of confidence after this one we are going to be really tough to beat at home," Zampa said.
- India hold nerve to edge out NZ in first T20
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back: state minister
- US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup
- ICC moves to work out Afghan cricket’s future
- Khawaja to battle Head for Ashes spot
- Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian cricketers
- Spurred Australia to bring WC confidence into Ashes
- Bangladesh to co-host 2031 ODI World Cup
- India hold nerve to edge out New Zealand in first T20
- US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup as ICC maps out white-ball schedule
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future
- Australia to bring T20 confidence into Ashes: Cummins
- Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Rafiq testimony
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Man finds Tk 6.6 million while fishing in Lalmonirhat pond
- Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
- Bangladesh economy was hammered by pandemic. Now it sees green shoots
- UN committee adopts Rohingya resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis
- A Nike executive told of once killing a man. Here’s what he left out
- Judge omits '72-hour time limit for rape case' comment from Raintree verdict
- How leather seats in luxury SUVs fuel Amazon deforestation
- Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: Europe’s COVID-19 culture war
- A traditional hat, the Uyghur diaspora and a quest for home