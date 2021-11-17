Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan

The team, which is visiting Bangladesh to play a T20 series, took part in a practice at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday while carrying their national flag.

Media reports drew attention to the incident and photos went viral on social media and led to a significant backlash.

“I have nothing to say about the players on the Pakistan team,” Murad Hasan told reporters while visiting the bookstore of publisher Batighar in Chattogram on Tuesday.

“But we can’t accept them hoisting the Pakistan flag during practice sessions. Especially at a time when we’re celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when we’re celebrating the golden jubilee of our independence. I believe they should be sent back along with their flag,” he said.

Bangladesh emerged as an independent country five decades ago after ending the oppressive rule of Pakistan through an armed struggle.

“Our hearts wrench when we see the Pakistani flag. Why do they need the flag for a practice session? Is it drama or farce? This should not be allowed. We fought them and earned our independence through the blood of 3 million martyrs,” Hasan said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s initiatives to elevate Bangladesh cricket to international standards, the state minister said that cricket teams from those countries well known on the international field can visit Bangladesh.

“There’s no problem there,” he said.