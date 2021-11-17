Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 05:28 PM BdST
The Pakistan cricket team should be sent back home for hoisting their national flag in defiance of protocol during their practice at a Dhaka stadium, said State Minister for Information Murad Hasan.
The team, which is visiting Bangladesh to play a T20 series, took part in a practice at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday while carrying their national flag.
Media reports drew attention to the incident and photos went viral on social media and led to a significant backlash.
“I have nothing to say about the players on the Pakistan team,” Murad Hasan told reporters while visiting the bookstore of publisher Batighar in Chattogram on Tuesday.
“But we can’t accept them hoisting the Pakistan flag during practice sessions. Especially at a time when we’re celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when we’re celebrating the golden jubilee of our independence. I believe they should be sent back along with their flag,” he said.
“Our hearts wrench when we see the Pakistani flag. Why do they need the flag for a practice session? Is it drama or farce? This should not be allowed. We fought them and earned our independence through the blood of 3 million martyrs,” Hasan said.
Highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s initiatives to elevate Bangladesh cricket to international standards, the state minister said that cricket teams from those countries well known on the international field can visit Bangladesh.
“There’s no problem there,” he said.
- ICC moves to work out Afghan cricket’s future
- Khawaja to battle Head for Ashes spot
- Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian cricketers
- Spurred Australia to bring WC confidence into Ashes
- Bangladesh to co-host 2031 ODI World Cup
- Dravid seeks right recipe for global success
- Williamson to sit out T20 series in India
- Asian heritage cricketers humiliated at Yorkshire
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future
- Australia to bring T20 confidence into Ashes: Cummins
- Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Rafiq testimony
- Recalled Khawaja to battle Head for Ashes spot
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
Most Read
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Bangladesh lighter vessel operators raise charges 15% after diesel price hike
- FDA plans to authorise Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as Thursday