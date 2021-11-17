ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2021 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 03:19 PM BdST
The International Cricket Council has set up a working group to determine the future of the game in Afghanistan under its Taliban government, the world governing body said on Wednesday.
Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale story but the strife-torn nation risks international isolation following the country's Taliban takeover in August.
Cricket Australia has postponed a one-off men's Test against Afghanistan in Hobart - which was scheduled for later this month - if the new government in Kabul did not allow women to play the sport.
"The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men's and women's cricket moving forward," ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.
"We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government."
Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of the previous Taliban government, which banned most girls' education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
ICC had taken a wait-and-see approach on whether Afghanistan can continue as a full member - allowing it to play Test matches - and the issue came up during its board meeting in Dubai at the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup last week.
"Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most," Barclay added.
"We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly."
Among other decisions, the ICC also named former India captain and current board chief Sourav Ganguly as the chairman of its Cricket Committee, replacing spin bowling great Anil Kumble whose maximum nine-year term ended this month.
- ICC moves to work out Afghan cricket’s future
- Khawaja to battle Head for Ashes spot
- Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian cricketers
- Spurred Australia to bring WC confidence into Ashes
- Bangladesh to co-host 2031 ODI World Cup
- Dravid seeks right recipe for global success
- Williamson to sit out T20 series in India
- Asian heritage cricketers humiliated at Yorkshire
- ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future
- Australia to bring T20 confidence into Ashes: Cummins
- Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Rafiq testimony
- Recalled Khawaja to battle Head for Ashes spot
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- India coach Dravid seeks right recipe for global success
Most Read
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 213 cases in a day
- BNP MP complains of poor mobile signal in parliament. Law minister says it’s because she’s not patriotic enough
- FDA plans to authorise Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as Thursday