Australia to bring T20 confidence into Ashes: Cummins

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the T20 decider on Sunday and have six players from the championship-winning outfit in their Ashes squad.

Cummins, who along with fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shared in the triumph in Dubai, said capturing the elusive title was a huge spur for the home summer.

"Absolutely, I think we'll take confidence from it," vice-captain Cummins told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's a different format but you saw somebody like (batsman) Davey Warner, player of the tournament, that's going to have huge confidence for him going into the summer.

"As an Australian side, I think we all probably felt like we've underperformed a little bit in the last few years, haven't won as many games as we'd probably expect.

"So to get back out and win a title on the world stage ... it can be era-defining for a side. So everyone's just absolutely buzzing, really excited for what's next."

Australia have not played a Test since losing to India at the Gabba in January, which saw the hosts fall to a 2-1 series defeat.

The World Cup players arrived home on Tuesday and have little time to get accustomed to red-ball cricket.

Currently undergoing a two-week COVID-19 quarantine in southern Queensland, they are able to train with each other during their isolation but will have only one three-day warmup match with other squad players in Brisbane before the Dec. 8 Ashes opener at the Gabba.

Cummins played down concerns that Australia might be underprepared.

"I always feel it's better to be underdone than overdone coming into a big Test series," he said.

"My body feels as good as it has in a couple of years. There's no niggles, I feel really fresh.

"I think we've given ourselves the best chance to bowl plenty of overs and do well this summer."