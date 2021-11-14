New Zealand's Williamson expects clash of styles in T20 World Cup final
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2021 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 12:03 AM BdST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson believes Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final against Australia will be a clash of styles at the Dubai International Stadium.
Aaron Finch's Australia will rely on an assortment of match-winners to deliver their maiden World Cup title in this format.
But New Zealand usually prefer team effort to individual brilliance and have put their faith in an approach that has taken them to the finals in four of the last five global events.
"As a side, they (Australia) have got a lot of match-winners, and I think that's a large part of the strength in their team throughout," Williamson said.
"For us, we want to bring our focus to the cricket that we want to play and make sure that's the most important thing -- go out there, enjoy the occasion and take it on in our style."
The reigning Test champions have lost paceman Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper Devon Conway through injury and Williamson said they will be "operating well as a collective".
Elaborating on their style, the 31-year-old added, "It's making those adjustments and certainly having the courage to do so and play smart cricket and buy into concepts that, for us as a team, are kind of what we try and wholeheartedly do."
Williamson said it would be "some achievement" for his team to be world champions in another format but would not like the prospect to be a distraction.
"Where it stands at the moment is there's a game of cricket to play and, for us, it's focusing on that and focusing on our cricket and looking to go out there and implement those things that are important to us.
"It's great to be here, a reflection of a lot of hard work, but tomorrow is a one-off match and, for us, it's trying to make those small adjustments again and keep the focus really close ..."
- 'Great' contest against NZ: Finch cannot wait
- NZ to host Bangladesh for Tests in late summer
- Kohli to skip first NZ Test
- Wade blitz sends Australia into final
- Conway ruled out of T20 World Cup final
- Exciting to have Stokes back: Root
- England's inconsistent death bowling cost them
- 'Job finished? I don't think so': Neesham
- New Zealand's Williamson expects clash of styles in T20 World Cup final
- Australia's Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against New Zealand
- NZ to host Bangladesh, S Africa Test tours in late summer
- India captain Kohli to skip first Test against New Zealand
- New Zealand's Conway ruled out of T20 World Cup final
- Australia beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Most Read
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
- Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha
- Khaleda Zia taken to hospital within a week of returning home
- Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan
- Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 151 COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 19 months
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- SSC test centres take extra precautions for COVID-19
- Assam Rifles colonel, family among seven killed in Manipur