Australia win toss and field in T20 World Cup final
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
The Australians were unchanged from the side that beat Pakistan in the semi-finals and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first at a venue which has favoured the chasing team during the tournament.
"Looks a little bit dry than the one we played on the other night. But I don't think it will change. I think it might skid with the new ball," Finch said at the toss.
In the only forced change to their side, New Zealand brought Tim Seifert in to replace Devon Conway after the wicketkeeper-batsman broke his right hand.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he would also have chased if he won the toss.
"But you know, it looks like a reasonable surface," Williamson added. "And who knows with the dew. It's important we focus on our task at hand with the bat first and try and get to a competitive total.
Teams:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
