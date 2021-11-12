Australia beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2021 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 12:02 AM BdST
Australia reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday.
Set 177 for victory, David Warner made 49 before Australia rode unbeaten cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to clinch the win with one over to spare.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.
New Zealand beat England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
