Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ, Rahul named deputy
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Nov 2021 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 11:32 PM BdST
Opener Rohit Sharma will succeed Virat Kohli as India's Twenty20 captain when they take on New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series at home this month as the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced a 16-man squad on Tuesday.
Fellow opener KL Rahul has been named Rohit's deputy.
Kohli had stepped down as captain in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, where India failed to make the semi-finals following two early losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.
Kohli has been rested against the Kiwis along with pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
The selectors have made a number of changes to the squad that featured in the United Arab Emirates, bringing in the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, while dropping all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
The first T20 is scheduled for Jaipur on Nov 17 followed by games in Ranchi on Nov. 19 and Kolkata on Nov 21.
Squad:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj
- England formidable even without Mills, Roy: Williamson
- Another global showpiece, another England-New Zealand scrap
- Pakistan hammer Scots
- Windies, Sri Lanka miss 2022 Super 12 spots
- New Zealand dash Indian dreams en route to semis
- England in semis despite loss, Australia through
- Hafeez backs Pakistan to keep momentum against Scotland
- Australia on verge of semis
- England formidable even without Mills and Roy, says Williamson
- Another global showpiece, another England-New Zealand scrap
- Pakistan hammer Scots, book World T20 semi-final with Australia
- Former champions Windies, Sri Lanka miss 2022 Super 12 spots
- New Zealand dash Indian dreams en route to semis
- England in semis despite South Africa loss, Australia in last four
Most Read
- Bangladesh okays production of Merck’s COVID pill by Beximco Pharma, more firms await nod
- Beximco Pharma starts production of Merck’s COVID pill
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison over graft case
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi tourists can make 30-day stays in India from Nov 15
- Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, gets anticipatory bail in a rape case
- COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say
- With tears, hugs and balloons, US allows vaccinated foreign travellers to enter
- Bangladesh makes Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir available
- Truckers end strike as minister says demand for higher freight charges logical