Whirlwind Australia thrash Tigers with eight wickets to spare

The Aussies gave Bangladesh a thorough drubbing, skittling them out for only 73 before chasing down the target in seven overs with eight wickets to spare.

Captain Aaron Finch led from the front, scoring 40 off only 20 deliveries. To add insult to injury, Mitchell Marsh (16) finished off the match with a six.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam picked up a wicket each, but could do little in the face of the Aussie onslaught.

Bangladesh’s batting performance was no better as the Tigers capitulated to leg spinner Adam Zampa, who polished off the lower order, picking up five wickets and the Player of the Match award. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two scalps each.

Shamim Hossain (19), Mohammad Naim (17), and Mahmudullah (16) were the only three batsmen to reach double figures.

The Tigers end their Super 12 campaign with five consecutive losses.

Australia, meanwhile, have renewed hope in their campaign for the semi-finals. The statement victory will be a massive boon to their net run rate, taking them past South Africa to second in Group A.

The Proteas have a game in hand, but it looks to be a tough contest against current Group A leaders England.