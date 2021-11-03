Unbeaten Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout

The Group II leaders went into the match with a perfect 3-0 record and minnows Namibia had the will but not the wherewithal to halt the Pakistan juggernaut in the one-sided Super 12 contest.

Babar Azam led by example with a classy 70 and Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 79 to fire Pakistan to a commanding 189-2.

Namibia managed 144-5 in their reply to slump to their second defeat in three matches.