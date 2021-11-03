Former skipper Dravid appointed Indian men's cricket team head coach
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:09 PM BdST
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of the men's national team to succeed Ravi Shastri, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Former captain Dravid, who played 164 Tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.
"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men)," the BCCI said in a statement.
"The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand."
Dravid said it was an "absolute honour" to take charge of the team.
"I'm really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Dravid said.
"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, Under-19 and India 'A' setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.
"There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."
Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, had ruled out seeking an extension after his tenure expires following the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
