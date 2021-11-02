Team effort behind South Africa's run at Twenty20 World Cup

South Africa have been dependent on big-name players getting them over the line in past competitions, and struggled when they did not fire.

Pretorius believes the fact that important contributions are coming from the entire team makes them more dangerous.

South Africa will likely have to beat both winless Bangladesh and red-hot England to reach the semi-finals, but Pretorius says they are fired-up to perform.

"Our whole team, batting, bowling, whatever is contributing every time. We are not relying on one or two superstars to get us over the line," he told reporters on Monday.

"We are in a very good space, but we are not taking anything for granted. We need to keep preparing well and then bring all the intensity and passion when we get onto the field.

"Bangladesh is a good side and very dangerous in these conditions. I'm sure everybody will bring their highest intensity possible."

Pretorius has been a stand-out with his death bowling at the end of the innings, having recorded figures of 3-17 in both victories over West Indies and Sri Lanka.

"The dangers at the death are being predictable. I'm trying to vary my pace and my length a bit, even though my line is the same," he said.

"Keeping the batters guessing and trying to make sure I am bowling to their Plans C and D, rather than their Plan A."

Bangladesh are effectively out of the competition after three straight defeats and have also lost star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to a hamstring injury that has put him out of the rest of the tournament.

"Obviously morale has been low after those losses and knowing that our chances in the World Cup are probably over," their South Africa-born coach Russell Domingo said.

"But we'll be ready to play. Mentally the guys will be up for it and know it's an important phase of the competition.

"Having worked with South Africa for a long time myself, we know that there's always a question mark regarding the way they play spin. Hopefully the conditions will help us a little bit."