South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup

Chasing a meagre 84 in Abu Dhabi, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (31 not out) led from the front as the Proteas coasted to the win with 39 balls to spare at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Speedster Taskin Ahmed (2-18) gave Bangladesh’s defence a bright start with the early wickets of Reeza Hendricks (4) and Aiden Markham (0) as he swung the ball in regularly to beat the Proteas batsmen.

Spinner Mahedi Hasan (1-19), at the other end, went through the gates of opener Quinton de Kock (16) rousing a roar from the Bangladeshi crowd. But the small target meant heavyweights South Africa had little to worry about on a flat track.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a spectacular batting collapse after being put into bat first by South Africa.

Kagiso Rabada (3-20) put the Bangladesh top order to the sword before his compatriots ran through the rest of the batting line-up.

Bangladesh openers reached 22 in the fourth over before Rabada bagged three wickets in five balls while Mahmudullah’s men sorely felt the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Mohammad Naim (9) fell swinging before Rabada swung one in fuller to trap Soumya Sarkar in front on review in the following delivery.

There was no hat-trick for Rabada, but it was close when the ball bobbed off the shoulder of Mushfiqur Rahim’s bat just wide of the gully. Rabada’s field tactic paid off two balls later, when Mushfiqur made a similar blunder to depart - the second man to be dismissed for a duck.

Proteas quick Anrich Nortje (3-8) removed the skipper for 3 before Afif Hossain perished to Dwaine Pretorius (1-11) for another duck as Bangladesh were left reeling on 34 for five and then managed just 40 in the first 10 overs.

Watching the wickets tumbling at the other end, Liton Das’s efforts to stitch up any meaningful recovery was snuffed out by Tabraiz Shamsi (2-21) on 24.

Mahedi (27) momentarily braved the peril to slog the only six of the innings off Shamsi to become Bangladesh’s topscorer before Nortje held on to his return catch and then went through the gates of Nasum Ahmed - registering another duck - to wrap up the innings.

Mamudullah later said: "I think the wicket was pretty good to bowl on in the first half. We weren't good enough in the middle. That was a poor batting display, but having said that there was enough assistance in the pitch.

Taskin has been bowling well in this tournament. We had the choice between Taskin and Fizzy, but we went with Taskin because he has been bowling well. It's frustrating, but we could have won two games.

“If we had won those games, it would have been a different story."

At the post-match presentation, Proteas skipper Bavuma said: "It was a good day for us. Quite a lot in the wicket early on, and KG and Nortje were able to exploit it. It excites us. The conditions reminded us of playing at home.

It's never easy when you have one guy bowling 150 and another guy in KG who's got all the skill in the world. We wanted to get the score in a good time, but the conditions were a bit tricky.

“It's a big game [against England], looking at the competition the way it is, they have had the better of us recently, and we would like to make amends."

With four straight defeats in their Super 12 games and elimination from the showcase event, Bangladesh now have the game against Australia in hand to evaluate their shortcomings in the tournament and give their fans a relieving performance.