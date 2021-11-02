South Africa are wary of ‘dangerous’ Tigers ahead of Tuesday’s match
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2021 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 01:45 PM BdST
Despite the differences in their tournament form, South Africa is taking Bangladesh seriously ahead of their match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday.
Pacer Dwaine Pretorius told a press conference before the match that the Proteas go into the battle against the Tigers with a strong thirst for victory.
"We are in a very good space, but we are not taking anything for granted. We need to keep preparing well and then bring all the intensity and passion when we get onto the field.”
"Bangladesh is a good side and very dangerous in these conditions. I'm sure everybody will bring their highest intensity possible," he said.
South Africa began the tournament with a loss to Australia, but have recovered well.
After an easy win against world champions the West Indies, the South African team's confidence is now at its peak following a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka. The two consecutive wins make the Proteas strong contenders for the semi-finals.
They currently sit second in Group A of the Super 12, ahead of Australia on net run rate.
The Tigers, in contrast, sit at the bottom of the group after three straight losses. The narrow 3-run loss to West Indies on Friday could also prove demoralising.
