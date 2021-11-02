Milestone man Buttler says Sri Lanka ton 'right up there'
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2021 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:29 AM BdST
England opener Jos Buttler reckoned his century in Monday's Twenty20 World Cup contest against Sri Lanka was among his best but chose a piece of fielding as his favourite moment in the Super 12 match.
Buttler smashed an unbeaten 101 off 67 balls to rescue England from a top order wobble and effected two run outs as Eoin Morgan's men stood on the brink of the semi-finals after their fourth win in as many matches.
Buttler also became the first Englishman to score an international hundred in all three formats and led the team as they walked off the field.
"It's right up there, isn't it? Hopefully there's still more good days to come, but certainly enjoyed today," the 31-year-old said after playing what his captain Eoin Morgan also called "one of his best ever innings in an England shirt".
"To put in a performance in a World Cup, they're all must-win games in this tournament, so yeah, delighted," Buttler said.
For the first time in the tournament, England's batting looked under pressure after Sri Lankan spinners restricted them to 36-3 in the powerplay.
Buttler collaborated with Morgan before accelerating, bringing up his maiden Twenty20 International century with his sixth six off the final ball of the innings.
He joined Heather Knight as the only England batters with centuries in all three international formats.
"It's probably something I'll look back on at some point, and it's a nice accolade to have," he said.
"I think there will be a few more guys who achieve that feat as well. I'm just looking at today, just what it means for the team and what it means for us in the competition, that means way more."
After Sri Lanka began their chase, Morgan and Buttler drew first blood when they combined to run out Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka in the first over.
Buttler later removed his gloves and threw down the wicket to run out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, whose 26-run cameo had rekindled Sri Lankan hopes of an upset win.
"The run out was probably the most favourite bit of my day," Buttler said.
Unbeaten England face South Africa in their final Group I match on Saturday.
- Team effort behind S Africa's run at World Cup
- England in semis after Buttler blitz v Sri Lanka
- India v Pakistan: cricket is more than just a sport
- India risk early exit from T20 Cup
- India blasted after World Cup loss to New Zealand
- India suffering bubble fatigue: Bumrah
- NZ beat India to revive T20 World Cup campaign
- Afghanistan prove strong for Namibia
- Milestone man Buttler says Sri Lanka ton 'right up there'
- Team effort behind South Africa's run at Twenty20 World Cup
- England effectively in semis after Buttler blitz v Sri Lanka
- India v Pakistan: arrest of Muslim fans show how cricket is more than just a sport in these two nations
- Party without host? Jaded India risk early exit from T20 Cup
- 'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- BSMMU launches emergency department