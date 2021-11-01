'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2021 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2021 02:49 PM BdST
India are struggling from 'bubble fatigue' amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the players are feeling the effects of being on the road for six months, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said after their second loss at the Twenty20 World Cup.
India slumped to fifth in Group II after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the Super 12 stage on Sunday and even winning the remaining three matches may not be enough to earn a place in the semi-finals.
The players have been on the road since the Indian Premier League (IPL) season began in April. The test team also toured England before the COVID-hit IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates in September.
When asked if the team were fatigued after the IPL season, which concluded a week before the World Cup, Bumrah told reporters: "Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You've been on the road for six months.
"So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things ... Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role.
"The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable ... It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in."
India slumped to 48-4 in the 11th over against New Zealand and Bumrah said the batting unit was trying to score quick runs because they felt dew would be a factor for bowlers in the run chase.
"We tried to give us some cushion. We wanted to get extra runs that could give us an advantage in the second innings," Bumrah said.
- India blasted after World Cup loss to New Zealand
- India suffering bubble fatigue: Bumrah
- NZ beat India to revive T20 World Cup campaign
- Afghanistan prove strong for Namibia
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
- Warne blasts Smith selection after England loss
- Former Afghan skipper Asghar to retire
- England on brink of semis after Buttler batters Australia
- 'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'
- 'Tentative' India blasted after World Cup loss to New Zealand
- New Zealand beat India to revive T20 World Cup campaign
- Afghanistan prove too strong for Namibia in one-sided win
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh
- Former skipper Afghan to retire after Afghanistan face Namibia
Most Read
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail in case over ‘illicit marriage’
- As vaccine protection wanes, some countries are rolling out booster doses. What is Bangladesh’s plan?
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 211 cases in a day
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam
- Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway