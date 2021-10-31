Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2021 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2021 08:59 PM BdST
With the dream of securing a semi-final berth in the Twenty20 World Cup virtually out of reach, Bangladesh have been dealt a fresh blow as talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.
Bangladesh Cricket Board made the announcement on Sunday, five days after Shakib made his way back to the summit of T20I ranking for all-rounders, following a string of fine performances with both ball and bat at the ongoing World Cup.
On Friday, he sustained a hamstring injury while fielding in the match against West Indies that the Tigers lost by three runs.
Tests confirmed it was a Grade 1 injury, which will force Shakib out of Bangladesh’s last two matches of the tournament, BCB's Chief Physician Debashis Chowdhury said. The all-rounder will also undergo further tests to assess the extent of the injury.
But the BCB said it will not call up a replacement for Shakib, who became the second Bangladesh player to pick up an injury during the tournament.
Earlier, pacer Rubel Hossain, the lone man in reserve, replaced pace-bowling all-rounder Saifuddin.
Rules of the coronavirus bio-bubble will not allow a replacement to be flown in from Bangladesh to play in the United Arab Emirates.
A player must remain in quarantine for six days before entering the bio-bubble. Even if Bangladesh bring in a replacement, their tournament may end before the completion of his quarantine.
Bangladesh will play South Africa on Tuesday and Australia on Thursday.
