Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board made the announcement on Sunday, five days after Shakib made his way back to the summit of T20I ranking for all-rounders, following a string of fine performances with both ball and bat at the ongoing World Cup.

On Friday, he sustained a hamstring injury while fielding in the match against West Indies that the Tigers lost by three runs.

Tests confirmed it was a Grade 1 injury, which will force Shakib out of Bangladesh’s last two matches of the tournament, BCB's Chief Physician Debashis Chowdhury said. The all-rounder will also undergo further tests to assess the extent of the injury.

But the BCB said it will not call up a replacement for Shakib, who became the second Bangladesh player to pick up an injury during the tournament.

Earlier, pacer Rubel Hossain, the lone man in reserve, replaced pace-bowling all-rounder Saifuddin.

Rules of the coronavirus bio-bubble will not allow a replacement to be flown in from Bangladesh to play in the United Arab Emirates.

A player must remain in quarantine for six days before entering the bio-bubble. Even if Bangladesh bring in a replacement, their tournament may end before the completion of his quarantine.

Bangladesh will play South Africa on Tuesday and Australia on Thursday.