Red-hot England on brink of semis after Buttler batters Australia

Buttler smashed an incendiary 71 not out off 32 balls as England, having bowled out Australia for a below-par 125, triumphed in 11.4 overs in the one-sided Super 12 contest.

Eoin Morgan's team, bidding to become the first side to hold both the 50-overs and 20-overs World Cups at the same time, top the group after a hat-trick of victories, followed by Australia and South Africa with two wins each.

"We started well with the ball, taking wickets and then continued to be relentless. The bowlers really came up trumps," Morgan said.

"The openers look in really good form. Roy was man-of-the-match against Bangladesh and Buttler following suit."

The 2010 winners play former champions Sri Lanka in their next match in Sharjah on Monday.

Morgan elected to field after winning the toss and sprang a surprise by opening with leg-spinner Adil Rashid at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ploy did not bear fruit but England had no reasons to complain as Chris Woakes turned tormentor-in-chief to leave Australia reeling on 15-3 inside four overs.

Woakes dismissed David Warner with his second ball, took a one-handed catch to send back Steve Smith, and trapped Glenn Maxwell lbw to mow down Australia's top order.

Rashid returned to remove Marcus Stoinis and Australia captain Aaron Finch could only watch from the other end as a nightmare unfolded in front of his eyes.

Australia crawled to 41-4 at the halfway stage of their innings and had to wait until the 17th over for the first six of their innings.

Ashton Agar hit Woakes for back-to-back sixes and Pat Cummins meted out the same treatment to Tymal Mills to take Australia past the 100-mark.

Finch made 44 before falling to Chris Jordan (3-17) and Australia were eventually all out in exactly 20 overs.

England looked in a hurry to wrap up victory with Buttler leading the onslaught when they returned to begin their chase.

Buttler hit Mitchell Starc for back-to-back sixes as England, at 66 for no loss, helped themselves to the tournament's most productive powerplay session.

Adam Zampa removed Jason Roy and Dawid Malan fell cheaply but Buttler continued the batting mayhem and raced to a 25-ball fifty, reaching the milestone with the fourth of his five sixes.

"When we lost a few wickets in the powerplay, we had to hang in there, get to a total we thought would be defendable if we got it right with the ball," Finch said.

"We had to bowl them out... but Buttler played a hell of an innings."

Australia play Bangladesh in their next match on Thursday.