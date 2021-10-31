New Zealand beat India to revive T20 World Cup campaign
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Oct 2021 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2021 11:32 PM BdST
New Zealand revived their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India, who succumbed to their second successive defeat of the tournament on Sunday.
Put in to bat, India's rejigged top order wilted in no time and the 2007 champions crawled to 110-7 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match.
Trent Boult took 3-20 and Ish Sodhi returned 2-17 in New Zealand's disciplined bowling display even though they spilled a couple of catches.
Daryl Mitchell made a fluent 49 and skipper Kane Williamson remained not out on 33 as New Zealand triumphed with 33 balls to spare to bounce back from the defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener.
